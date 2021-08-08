Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rolla until 8 p.m.

RDN REPORTS

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Rolla until 8 p.m, after radar indicated a severe thunderstorm over Newburg at 2:02 p.m., moving northeast at 40 mph.

According to the National Weather Service warning, people in Rolla, Doolittle, Northwye, Rosati, St. James, Newburg, Jerome may see damage to roofs, siding, trees from the storm, and large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning.

“Thunderstorms will be ongoing this afternoon across areas east of Highway 65. Additional storms are likely to develop across the entire area this evening and tonight. Storms may not end until well after midnight,” the National Weather Service said in its situation report published at 1:07 p.m.

The most likely time for potential flash flooding in Rolla is between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.