Weather Service issues hazardous weather outlook for Rolla as strong storm system approaches region Saturday

According to the National Weather Service, as an unreasonably strong storm system approaches the region on Saturday, widespread showers and thunderstorms will occur at times, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Severe thunderstorms, large hail, and damaging wind are possible Saturday into Saturday night in Rolla. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches with localized 4-inch amounts may lead to flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

“Uncertainty remains in the exact timing and location of the most intense storms Saturday,” the National Weather Service Situation Report states.

The potential for excessive rainfall Saturday could lead to flash flooding in Rolla, with the highest potential for flooding remaining north of the area.

