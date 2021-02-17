Winter weather advisory issued for Rolla, with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible

RDN REPORTS

A winter weather advisory for Rolla is in effect until 6 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation in Rolla is possible, with wind chill values near 5 degrees today.

According to the weather service, the heaviest snow will likely be across southeast Kansas and far southwest Missouri and will end Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service advises residents to plan on snow-covered roads, as cold wind chills near zero today will result in dangerous conditions if motorists become stranded.

As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service expects excessive cold temperatures to continue through most of the week and begin to warm up Friday afternoon through the upcoming week.