Winter storm warning issued for Rolla, with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible, wind chill values near minus 20

A winter storm warning for Rolla is in effect until 6 p.m., and a wind chill warning will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday as a major winter storm impacts the region.

According to the National Weather Service, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 1 to 3 inches of snow accumulation in Rolla is possible, with wind chill values near 20 degrees below zero.

According to the weather service, the heaviest snow will likely be across portions of south central Missouri, with a growing potential for another round of accumulating snowfall beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday. This system could bring 2 inches of snow to Rolla, with the highest chances expected along and south of the Interstate 44 corridor.

The National Weather Service advises residents to monitor the forecast for updates and consider planning ahead, especially if traveling.

As prolonged cold weather continues throughout the week, the National Weather Service is also urging residents to dress in layers, cover exposed skin and limit time outdoors.

“Outdoor exposure may be dangerous without proper precautions. Frostbite and hypothermia will be possible to those outside for an extended period of time. Those who travel and possibly slide off the road will be exposed to frigid temperatures. Have a plan ready if you travel,” the National Weather Service said.