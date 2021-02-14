Wind chill advisory, winter weather advisory in effect for Rolla

Ahead of a potentially dangerous cold-snow combination, the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory and winter weather advisory for Rolla.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday for Rolla. According to the National Weather Service, wind chills will range from minus-15 to minus-25 degrees, with temperatures remaining near zero or below, which is quite rare for the region and has not been experienced in several years.

Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday for the area. According to the National Weather Service, starting Sunday morning, Rolla and many areas of the state could see anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow, with the highest amounts expected along and north of Interstate 44, west of Route 13.

Some areas may see a lull in snowfall Sunday afternoon. Still, a second wave in the evening is expected to bring steady snow that will likely last through Monday, impacting the morning and evening commutes, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The department is advising drivers who must travel in Sunday and Monday’s winter weather to plan for extra travel time, wear a seat belt, slow down, watch for other vehicles having problems with road conditions, use headlights when it’s raining or snowing and give snowplows plenty of room to work.

According to the department, residents who must travel during the storm should make sure to have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves, and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency.

Residents can view local road conditions on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map, available online at traveler.modot.org.

As of 6 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service expects additional chances for snow in the region beginning Tuesday night and continuing through early Thursday.