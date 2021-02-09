Winter weather remains an unwelcome guest

RDN REPORTS

Snow and ice will create challenging driving conditions Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Light snow and freezing precipitation will impact driving conditions for the next two days. Single digit temperatures and below zero wind chills also make clearing the roadways even more difficult as chemicals used to treat covered roads lose their effectiveness below 25 degrees.

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan to double or triple their average commute times once precipitation starts. Snow is expected to start late tonight and continue intermittently for 36 to 48 hours, ending late Thursday. Southern portions of the state, including the Missouri bootheel, could see freezing rain, sleet and ice beginning as early as 9 p.m. tonight. This round of winter weather will impact both morning and evening commutes for the next two days.

The department notes that this storm is bringing dangerously cold temperatures as well. People heading out should make sure you have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency. Keep your cellphone fully charged but never use it while driving. If you should slide off the road or be involved in a crash, stay inside your vehicle with your seat belt buckled until help arrives.