Jim Reck Column: Bowl Me Over

Jim Reck, Special to The Rolla Daily News

From Sept. 12 - Sept. 18

CONVERTED SPLITS – Sonya Parrent 3-10; Sharon Pitts 5-7; Judy Davis 4-5 (x2), 3-10; Alec Reven 2-4-10; Phel DuDoit 3-6-7-10; Nick Reed 2-7-8 (x2), 3-10; George Arnold 6-7-10; Jim Larson 3-7-10; Jerry Wells 6-7-10; Bill Hood 3-10; Scott Rosenow 5-7; Bob Clay 3-10; Byron Click 4-7-10; Terry Brookshire 2-7-8

ROLLA SENIORS – Linda Shockley 195(511); Jan Weisel 166(482); Mindy Cullen 168(475); Mike Duncan 235(624); Roger Rosenburg 224(613); David Pierce 232(573); Dewey Ness 223(558); Bill Hood 195(520); Jerry Wells 192(513); Ken Usher 199(512); Jesse Chounard 185(487); Matt Sanders 186(478); Dave Douglas 175(473); Dennis Henderson 176(473); Dick Potrafka 170(468); Ken Burch 158(450)

LADIES 600 SERIES – Becky Gill 224(606) The ladies have bowled 4 600 series so far this season.

MENS 700 SERIES – Kris Newkirk 279(776); Justin Isaacson 246(703); Joshua Elliott 245(701) The men have bowled 15 700 series so far this season.

PEEWEE – Maverick Faulkner 92(92)

BANTAM-PREP – Charlotte Sands 92(183); Aliyah Anderson 83(166); Brockton Fite 147(247); Connor Bolin 121(235); Clark Millburg 117(211)

JUNIOR-MAJOR – Acadia Grouns 212(572); Caroline Sands 208(564); Shirley Sekscinski 175(474); Arianna Newkirk 162(471); Xavier Baylor 235(531); Braxtyn Crider 234(509); Kenneth Williams 186(490)

DOGHOUSE – Ashley Teague 213(559); Mindy Millburg 192(516); Shannon Chounard 190(509); Laura Chounard 174(494); Tim Martin 214(619); Patrick Akley 234(615); Kody McClellan 225(593); Daniel Kohensky 217(591); James Campbell 212(573); Josh Copeland 214(569); Chuck Enlow 211(567)

MERCHANT – Aleatha Fite 204(556); Jessica Zahnle 196(547); Jodie Sapaugh 192(523); Trevor Kircher 257(699); Brandon Brandel 243(684); Nathan Neagles 242(653); Pete Grenier 234(639); Kevin Warren 234(633); Lee Briscoe 237(631); Cody Wilson 235(627); George Stone 226(621); David A McClure 221(611); David Wilson 220(605); Terry Brookshire 220(597); Mike Garbo 208(593); Donald Grouns 223(589); Jason Durbin 214(574); Jake Kircher 218(572)

BOSS N SLAVE – Michael Cape 230(629); Bob L Kinder 216(600); Brad Kinder 222(591)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION – Brad Kinder’s 222 game was 79 pins over average while his 591 series was 162 pins over.

QUEENS & KINGS – Kimberly Devault 182(498); Ryan Daugherty 237(617); John Harrison 205(576)

BUSINESS – Karen Thomas 187(488); Traci Simpson 187(482); David Rosenburg 257(692); Kenny Baldwin 277(682); Terry Miles 248(653); Leonard Turnbough 234(638); Chuck Satterfield 218(637); Rodney Thompson 225(637); Gene Newkirk 215(629); Harold Fite 225(619); Deon Estrada 221(615); Garrett Roberts 210(595); Dominick Carroll 213(593); Lukas Gill 203(586); Harold Marler 213(580); Jerry Wilson 227(578); Jeff Breen 245(563); Mike Clutts 235(562); Glen Sapaugh, Jr 212(561); Bob Kinder 206(560)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION – Kenney Baldwin’s 277 game was 86 pins over average. Jeff Breen’s 245 game was 78 pins over average.

