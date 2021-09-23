Online, in-person hunter education courses to be offered in Rolla

RDN REPORTS

Many people are preparing for Missouri’s fall hunting seasons.

If taking hunter education is one of the things you need to do to enjoy firearms hunting opportunities this year, the Missouri Department of Conservation has several options available.

Individuals born on or after Jan. 1, 1967 hunting in Missouri during a firearms season or acting as an adult mentor to another hunter must have hunter education certification unless exempt.

Missouri Department of Conservation offers two hunter education options: an all-online format and a blended format.

The all-online format may be completed by Missouri residents age 16 and older. It consists of an online course and requires a fee paid to the online course provider.

The all-online option requires the passing of a final exam, but has no skills portion.

The blended format has two parts.

The knowledge portion provides information to participants on all aspects of hunter education and can be taken online, through a free self-study guide, or in a classroom setting.

Participants must also complete a four-hour skills session that includes a multiple-choice final exam.

The skills portion is a hands-on demonstration of skills learned by participants.

Participants must complete and pass both portions to earn certification.

For individuals participating in the blended format, here is a list of skills sessions coming up in south-central Missouri in the near future:

• Oct. 4 – 5-9 p.m., East Central College – Rolla North Campus; 2303 North Bishop Avenue, Rolla; register at

• https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/180106

• Oct. 12 – 5-9 p.m., Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District Emergency Services Training Center, 25785 Red Oak Road, Waynesville, register at:

• https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/180107

To get information about other skills sessions or to learn more about Missouri’s hunter education program, visit mdc.mo.gov/huntereducation.

Class sizes will be limited to 20 so social distancing can be practiced.

If participants are feeling ill on the day of their class, they should not attend. Hand sanitizer will be available to participants, but masks will not be provided at the above-listed classes.

Exemptions to Missouri’s hunter education requirements are:

• Hunters born before Jan. 1, 1967

• Hunters age 15 or younger who will be hunting with an adult mentor age 18 years or older who is certified in hunter education.

• Hunters with a disability exemption from MDC

• Hunters age 16 or older who have purchased an apprentice hunter authorization and will be hunting with a properly permitted adult mentor age 18 or older who has hunter education certification

• Hunters who are landowners hunting on land they own

• Hunters who can prove completion of an approved hunter education course in another state

More information about hunter education opportunities in south-central Missouri can be obtained by calling MDC’s Ozark Regional Office at 417-256-7161 or going to mdc.mo.gov.