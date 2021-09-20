Learn black bear hunting basics during free virtual program

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Four-hundred Missourians were drawn to participate in this year’s inaugural black bear hunt, slated to open Oct. 18.

Those hunters were invited to attend special education programs to prepare for their hunt, but the Missouri Department of Conservation is now opening the educational opportunity to the public.

Learn about black bear hunting at the Sept. 30 virtual program “Black Bear Hunting Basics.”

MDC instructors will host the online program from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Register for the event at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZyZ.

“This virtual program is not only for hunters who were drawn for the upcoming black bear season, but for anyone who wishes to learn more about black bear hunting in Missouri,” said MDC Furbearer and Black Bear Biologist Laura Conlee.

During the Sept. 30 program, participants will learn about wildlife identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment and game care.

Registration is required for the free program.

Registrants must provide an email address, so a program link can be sent to them.

To learn more about the upcoming black bear season, visit Bear: Season Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov).

To read more about Missouri’s black bear population, visit American Black Bear Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov).