Bulldogs Defense Holds off Bolivar

Allen Hilliard, Special to The Rolla Daily News

allenhilliardsports@gmail.com

Rolla came into Friday night's game after a strong performance on the defensive end, as well as some strong breakout runs on the field.

The Bulldogs plan before the game was to run the ball and keep the Liberators in check on defense. That happened early as Junior Broc Lyle ran back an interception to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter. Both teams traded fumbles, which did not hurt them at the time. As time ran out during the first period Senior Gage Klossner tacked on an extra score to give Rolla a two score lead. They led 14-0 after the first quarter of play.

The second quarter was an active one as Bolivar began to come back in the contest.

About four minutes into the quarter, Liberator Jr Blake Goodman ran in a short TD to cut the game to one score difference and made it 14-7 with Rolla still in the lead. Bolivar struck again just a minute later when they picked off a pass from Bulldogs Sr Adam Hounsom. The play knotted the game up at 14 each.

The rest of the second quarter was all Rolla as the Bulldogs scored after Sophomore Steve Harris broke open a 70 yard run to position them into an easy TD from Sr Hayden Fane with 2:31 left in the half. Bolivar was forced to punt with one minute left in the half.

Lyle ran the ball back inside the five yard line. The Bulldogs were able to score off of that possession and went into halftime with a 27-14 lead.

Rolla did not slow down in the third period as Hounsom ran in an 80 yard TD of a QB keeper. The extra point made it a 34-14 lead. Rolla used a strong defense to force a fumble and safety which extended the score to 36-14. That stayed the same going into the quarter break.

Bolivar scored at the end of the game with about a minute left to make the final 36-20.

Head Rolla Coach John Franks said this after the game, “We (Rolla) played some great defense tonight, we had to play a lot of D (Defense), we were a little rough on offense at the start of the game.” He added, “We got it going good at the end of the second quarter and had a good third quarter. We played the JV in the fourth.”