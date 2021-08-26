Jim Reck: “Bowl Me Over” Column

Jim Reck, Special to The Rolla Daily News

CONVERTED SPLITS – Margaret Biolsi 3-10

EARLY BIRD – Michelle Piotrowski 163(446); Judy Davis 168(410); Emma Lou Brent 162(402); Nancy Duncan 152(400)

ALL FALL/WINTER LEAGUES have met and have room for or need bowlers and/or teams as follows:

Sunday night Doghouse: 8 teams of 4 – Room for 8 more teams.

Monday night Merchants: 10 teams of 5 – Room for 6 more teams.

Tuesday night Boss and Slave: (non-sanctioned) 5 teams of 4 – Possibly need 2 more bowlers.

Wed. morning Earlybirds WOMEN: 6 teams of 3 – 2 bowlers needed to fill teams.

Wednesday night Queens&Kings: 6 teams of 4 – Room for 10 more teams.

Thursday night Business: 15 teams of 5 – Room for 1 team.

If interested, please call Harold at 578-2160

You can email Jim Reck at bowlmeov@fidmail.com