Learn to speak the language of deer during free program with pro caller Keith Wahlig

The free event, roughly 1 hour from Rolla, will give hunters a competitive edge in the field this deer season.

Communication is key to many things in life, including hunting. Learning to speak the language of deer can contribute considerably to a hunter’s success in the field, according to professional caller and hunter Keith Wahlig.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is hosting Deer Calling Tactics by Wahlig, a program from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center.

The free program is open to all ages.

Hunters can become more successful by adding calling to their skillsets and learning how and when to best use the technique.

Wahlig has been a professional caller and hunter for over 30 years.

He will demonstrate how calls can communicate with deer and how their effectiveness varies by situation.

“Whitetails employ a large variety of vocalizations in communicating with one another. They use them to convey alarm, distress, social status and aggression,” according to Wahlig.

Wahlig’s presentation will explore the language of whitetails, the sounds they make, and what they communicate to other deer.

Hunters can decode and learn to “speak” the language of deer to draw their quarry closer, which can benefit hunters who use methods ranging from archery to firearms, atlatl or muzzleloader.

Online registration is required in advance of the program. People can register for Deer Calling Tactics by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZjE.

Families registering for the program now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own.

Once a group account is set up, parents can register their children to an event without having to log off and log in for each person, allowing parents to register an entire family or select family members to an event at the same time.

The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 1100 Antire Road, just off Interstate 44, exit 269 in Eureka.

By heading east on I-44 and taking exit 269 for Beaumont Antire Road, residents will arrive at the shooting range in a little over 1 hour.