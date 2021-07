Jim Reck

ROLLA SENIORS – Congratulations to The Old Timers team for their first place finish.

THURSDAY MIXED – Cody Wilson 244 (672); Jerry Wilson 285 (671); David Rosenburg 235(659); Rodney Thompson 211 (594); Nate Millburg 203 (577).

LADIES 600 SERIES (Non Sanctioned) – Karen Rosenburg 230 (676) The ladies have bowled 5 non-sanctioned 600 series so far this season.