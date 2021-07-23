Busch Shooting Range to hold virtual introduction to shotguns program

RDN REPORTS

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, when done correctly, shooting can be one of the safest sports, helping teach focus, confidence and self-esteem. And learning proper shotgun use can open a new world of hunting and recreational-shooting opportunities.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold an online Introduction to Shotguns class for new shooters wanting to learn how to safely get started shooting a shotgun 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The class will be taught by the staff of the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.

Attendees interested in getting into shooting sports like trap, skeet, or 5-stand shooting will learn all the basics during the virtual class.

The program will cover fundamentals of shotgun shooting including safety, actions, and what to look for when choosing a shotgun.

In addition, it will introduce participants to the important aspects of care and cleaning, ammunition types and fitting shotguns. The proper way to shoot a shotgun will be another focus.

Finally, the class will go over how to properly store firearms.

Introduction to Shotguns is a free virtual program open to ages 9 and up, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zj4.

Attendees will receive an invitation and program link by email from WebEx the day before the program.

Program registrants should note that families now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own which will streamline the program registration process.

Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children to an event without having to logoff and login for each person, which allows parents to register an entire family or select family members to an event at the same time.