Reck: Bowl Me Over column

Jim Reck

CONVERTED SPLITS – Dewey Ness 3-10; Stan McElfresh 6-7; Harold Fite 3-10

ROLLA SENIORS – Kathy Nagel 158(465); Mindy Cullen 157(451); Gloria Arnold 169(450); Harold Fite 199(543); Jerry Gregory 188(530); Jesse Chounard 177(492); David Douglas 178(486); Dewey Ness 173(476)

THURSDAY MIXED – Karen Rosenburg 202(597); Michelle Kohenskey 189(517); Mike Britton 247(692); Lee Briscoe 252(664); Trevor Kircher 236(646); Kevin Kohenskey 236(628); Rodney Thompson 199(582)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION – Colyn Etherton’s 289 game was 118 pins over average while his 715 series was 202 pins over. Kevin Kohensky’s 236 game was 80 pins over average while his 628 series was 160 pins over.

MENS 700 SERIES (Non-Sanctioned) – David Rosenburg 257(758); Cody Wilson 267(745); Jerry Wilson 257(735); Colyn Etherton 289,178,248(715)* Asterisks denote first 700 by that bowler this season. The men have bowled 9 non-sanctioned 700 series so far this season.

You can email Jim Reck at bowlmeov@fidmail.com