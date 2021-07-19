Jim Reck: Bowl Me Over Column

Jim Reck

CONVERTED SPLITS – Mindy Cullen 5-10; Patty Shaver 3-10; Harold Fite 4-5

ROLLA SENIORS – Gloria Arnold 193(499); Linda Shockley 192(482); Mindy Cullen 173(460); Kathy Nagel 169(457); David Douglas 220(611); Harold Fite 202(536); Jesse Chounard 202(535); Stan McElfresh 212(528); David Pierce 177(482); Roy Conklin 177(477); Bill Hood 173(466); Jerry Gregory 165(458); Dick Potrafka 184(451)

THURSDAY MIXED – Karen Rosenburg 219(572); Michelle Kohenskey 184(498); Jerry Wilson 264(692); Rodney Thompson 267(684); Trevor Kircher 258(664); David Rosenburg 246(641); Daniel Kohenskey 240(636); Mike Britton 245(628); Lee Briscoe 237(608); Nate Millburg 214(601); Jake Kircher 193(576)

MENS 700 SERIES (Non-Sanctioned) – Cody Wilson 279(703) The men have bowled 5 non-sanctioned 700 series so far this season.

You can email Jim Reck at bowlmeov@fidmail.com