Waynesville Track and Field athletes earn All State recognition

Six Waynesville High School track and field athletes were recognized as 2021 Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 5 Track and Field Champions:

— Justin Knight, 6th place in long jump

— Michael Lewis, Isaak Malay, AJ Martin and Chase Plummer-Thomas, 7th place in the 4x200 meter relay

— Jared Hyatt, 8th place in high jump

They were recognized by Athletic Director Cory Ace during the Waynesville R-VI Board of Education meeting June 21.