Waynesville Track and Field athletes earn All State recognition

RDN REPORTS
rdnnews@gmail.com
Waynesville High School track and field state champions recognized June 21.

Six Waynesville High School track and field athletes were recognized as 2021 Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 5 Track and Field Champions:

— Justin Knight, 6th place in long jump

— Michael Lewis, Isaak Malay, AJ Martin and Chase Plummer-Thomas, 7th place in the 4x200 meter relay

— Jared Hyatt, 8th place in high jump 

They were recognized by Athletic Director Cory Ace during the Waynesville R-VI Board of Education meeting June 21.