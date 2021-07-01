Union Brothers hunt elusive Gould’s turkey on brotherhood outdoors television

Submitted Content

In the Sierra Madre mountains of Chihuahua, Mexico, union member Stephen Peters of O’Fallon, Missouri, must wait for his shot as a big Gould’s tom struts and circles the decoy on the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance’s Brotherhood Outdoors television episode airing the week of July 5 on the Sportsman Channel.

Peters, a maintenance foreman and member of Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 660, is hunting with his union brother David Henry of Arlington, Washington, a machine repair mechanic and member of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) Local 751C. An avid upland bird hunter, Henry has never hunted turkey.

Accompanied by Forrest Parker, USA Director of Conservation and Communications, the hunters start out hours before sunup each day and travel miles within the hundreds of thousands of acres of rugged mountain country in their search for the largest, and most elusive, subspecies in the turkey world.

“It was a rush,” Henry says. “That big old turkey standing out there, you’re pointing in the wrong direction. But when he dropped his head... It was great.”

Brotherhood Outdoors offers a glimpse into the everyday lives of hardworking union members, and in this episode, the cameras visit the Missouri rock quarry where Peters leads the maintenance crew that keeps the machinery running smoothly.

Join Peters and Henry as they trek the rugged Sierra Madres for magnificent Gould’s turkey when Brotherhood Outdoors airs on the Sportsman Channel on Tuesday, July 6 at 4 p.m. Eastern with re-airings on Friday at 11:30 a.m., Saturday at 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 11 at 11 a.m.

For a complete list of upcoming episodes, visit www.brotherhoodoutdoors.tv. To watch episodes from past seasons, visit www.myoutdoortv.com.

Brotherhood Outdoors is sponsored by the following unions, contractors and corporate partners: Carhartt; International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers; International Brotherhood of Boilermakers; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; National Electrical Contractors Association; Thorogood and United Association and International Training Fund’s Veterans in Piping Program.