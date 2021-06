RDN REPORTS

At the Missouri State USBC annual meeting in Columbia on June 5, Hannah Fryer was awarded two scholarships from the state’s bowling community.

She received the 2020 Dorothy Johnson Outstanding Female Bowler Scholarship and the 2021 Carolyn Gilbert Scholarship for Higher Education.

Fryer then proceeded to apply for and was voted to be a Missouri State USBC Board Member.