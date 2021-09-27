Letter to the Editor: The Texas Abortion Law

Submitted by Diane McCauley

This law poses several questions. First, “Is this the pursuit of justice?” Second, “How can our society have “wise, decerning and reputable citizens?” Last, “Can we enable individuals to make moral decisions by taking the law into their own hands and still know the difference between right and wrong?”

Texas governor Greg Abott signed the Texas Abortion Law last May. It prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The enforcement of the law takes the responsibility of state officials and places it into the hands of private citizens. Refusing the responsibility of this fundamental freedom rests the blame on the shoulders of these private citizens, who think they are doing the right thing. This form of enforcement may cause many things to go array. My question is, “Are they going to be able to prevent the exercise of the constitutional rights of woman’s reproductive freedom?”

By force and intimation in any form tends to blind us in making the right decision, if certain incentives are promised, such as, winning a civil law suit again the individual supporter of a woman trying assist them in getting an abortion. This can only show a substantial weakness in subjective law making. “This is not the end of the assault on our freedom. It is merely the well-timed middle of a war in which the soldiers have likely found a sympathetic audience, the supreme court.”

The 14th Amendment ratified in 1868 guaranteed all citizen’s, “equal protection of laws.” This is what the decision of Rowe v. Wade on January 22, 1973 was based on, in which the supreme court struck down a Texas Statue banning abortion, effecting legalizing the procedure across the United States. The rights of woman and their followers will continue to pursue justice, with wise, decerning, reputable citizens.

