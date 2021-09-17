Letter to the Editor: Area Code 212

Submitted by Diane McCauley

"To get a phone call with the area code 212 - that's Manhattan." Anthony Ramas thought: "Somein' must be goin' down." Six years ago, he was asked to play the two roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Lin - Manuel Miranda's American Broadway musical, Hamilton.

Growing up and going to school in Brooklyn, New York his teachers always asked Ramas to change the way he spoke so that people did not know where he was from. Taking the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton he realizes: "They sound like me." With culture and language intact, he remains true to his heritage and beliefs.

During act one of the musical, Alexander Hamilton found himself in the middle of the War of Independence which was from 1775 to 1783. Lauren, Lafayette and Mulligan sing: "To the Revolution!" Lauren, and the ensemble sing: "When are these colonies gonna rise up?" Mulligan, Lafayette, and the ensemble sing: "Raise a glass to freedom!"

The need for culture, language acquisition and learning play an important role in our DNA. If these efforts are combined with mainstream America, they will continue to ignite the spark that will keep our creativity at its finest. "The Rap genre in the United States got started in the Bronx in New York City by African - American youth from the inner cities during the 1970's."

With this in mind, we will live another day to tell our new story.

Do you have experience?

Did you study?

Did you learn?

Anthony Ramas believed he should do it his way.

Hold true to your beliefs.

Rap. Rap. Rap.

It sounds like you and me.

Do it your way!

Thus, he, too, declares independence.

