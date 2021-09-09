Jim Reck Column: Bowl Me Over Sept. 11

Jim Reck, Special to The Rolla Daily News

CONVERTED SPLITS – Sharon Pitts 3-10 (x2); Linda Shockley 3-10; Patty Shaver 2-5-7; Mindy Cullen 3-10; Sue Gott 5-6, 4-5-7; Margaret Biolsi 5-10; Glenda Duncan 3-10; Jerry Wells 6-7-10; Roger Rosenburg 5-7; Bill Hood 5-7; Dewey Ness 3-10; Terry Shockley 4-5; Jim Reck 5-6-10; Ron Giesler 3-6-10; Terry Brookshire 3-10

ROLLA SENIORS – Linda Shockley 166(473); Harold Fite 236(681); Matt Sanders 191(531); Dennis Henderson 185(529); Dave Douglas 194(520); Jim Barksdale 184(517); Bill Hood 198(517); Jerry Wells 187(512); Ken Burch 180(501); Stan McElfresh 170(474); Jesse Chounard 176(469); Dick Potrafka 163(465); Herman Martin 160(464); Dewey Ness 166(456)

MENS 700 SERIES – Cody Wilson 266(720); Mike Fulbright 265,222,213(700)* Asterisks denote first 700 by that bowler. The men have bowled 8 700 series so far this season.

DUTCH 200 – Doc Callaway bowled a dutch 200 for his 3rd game in the Business League.

DOGHOUSE – Shannon Chounard 195(564); Josh Copeland 232(625); Nate Millburg 223(622); Daniel Kohensky 223(577); Rhett Akley 214(570); Tim Martin 212(569)

MERCHANT – Aleatha Fite 191(512); Nicole Stone 185(480); Pete Grenier 244(655); Garrett Roberts 234(650); Trevor Kircher 278(636); Donald Grouns 232(635); Glen Sapaugh, Jr 223(611); Terry Miles 240(606); Richard L Smith 224(593); Dan Caudle 224(585); Mike Garbo 199(582); Brandon Brandel 213(580); Wayne Callaway 201(567); Robert Briggs 200(565)

BOSS N SLAVE – Shelley Caton 185(524); Scott Rosenow 212(618)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION – Scott Rosenow’s 212 game was 62 pins over average while his 618 series was 168 pins over.

EARLY BIRD – Linda Meyer 191(483)

QUEENS & KINGS – Vickie Flegel 192(506); Tyler Parrent 192(568)

BUSINESS – Traci Simpson 215(588); Karen Thomas 205(509); Becky Gill 183(508); Candace Gann 176(474); David Rosenburg 248(699); Joshua Elliott 279(697); Kris Newkirk 236(692); Leonard Turnbough 255(677); Nathan Neagles 245(671); David Wilson 268(671); Mike Clutts 248(661); Lee Briscoe 241(653); Mike Duncan 258(630); Marvin Richardson 229(630); Rodney Thompson 242(609); Jason Carroll 232(602); Justin Isaacson 203(590); Jason Durbin 237(588); Harold Marler 237(585); John Stevens 225(584); Gene Newkirk 196(580); Chuck Satterfield

233(575); Deon Estrada 241(573); Ron Fields 203(570); Kenny Baldwin 209(569); Mike Britton 217(569); Dante Dudoit 209(565); Marvin Lietz 266(564); Kody Neagles 198(564); Greg Curtis 204(563)

SPECIAL RECOGNITION – Mike Duncan’s 258 game was 89 pins over average. Marvin Lietz’s 266 game was 124 pins over average. Marvin Richardson’s 229 game was 85 pins over average while his 630 series was 198 pins over. David Wilson’s 268 game was 89 pins over average.

You can email Jim Reck at bowlmeov@fidmail.com