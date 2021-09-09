Don Mayhew Column: Remembering 9/11 and Honoring Those Who Serve

Don Mayhew

During the remembrance of 9/11, people in Phelps and Pulaski Counties and all over the country will take time to remember and honor the men, women, and children whose lives were lost to a horrific act of terror. September 11 is also a time to pay special tribute to the first responders who risked their lives on that fateful day, and to acknowledge all the emergency responders who continue to protect and serve the American people today. The terrorist attacks 20 years ago represent the deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in United States history.

In Missouri, the efforts of emergency responders are recognized with Emergency Personnel Appreciation Day, which takes place each year on 9/11. The day is meant to acknowledge, with special gratitude and profound respect, all public safety personnel, including police, firefighters, ambulance personnel, emergency dispatchers, and corrections officers. Missourians everywhere are encouraged to devote some portion of the day to recognition and solemn contemplation of the sacrifices undertaken by emergency personnel in performance of their duties. When bad things happen, our emergency responders are facing the danger head on with utmost skill and bravery. Please thank your emergency responders for answering the call to serve their communities.

If I can be of assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office at 573.751.3834 and/or via email don.mayhew@house.mo.gov.

Don Mayhew, a Republican, represents parts of Phelps, Pulaski and Crawford counties in the Missouri House of Representatives.