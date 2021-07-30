Congressman Smith Capitol Report: Pelosi's Select Committee

Jason Smith

This week, Speaker Pelosi unveiled a January 6 Select Committee in the House of Representatives that she claims is designed to investigate “the facts.”

But to Washington Democrats, the investigation is not about finding facts. It’s just another opportunity to attack President Trump, the Republican Party, and conservatives across America.

The latest Gallup approval poll says that around one in four Americans approve of the job Congress is doing. Based on those number, I’m not sure Democrats in Congress are fit to run an ice cream stand let alone an investigation into the events of January 6.

To be clear, there are legitimate questions that need to be answered; why was the Capitol so unprepared for the size of the protest? Who ultimately decided to reject the offer for additional officers to be on hand? How much was House Democrat leadership involved in the decision-making process? We could start to answer some of these questions if Washington Democrats would let law enforcement handle the investigation in a straightforward, non-partisan way. But we all know Nancy Pelosi would never allow that to happen.

But if you go back in the not-too-distant past, you can recall how Washington Democrats have sought to turn everything that happened on January 6 into an opportunity to attack President Trump.

These are not new tactics. Remember, almost immediately afterwards, they moved to impeach President Trump for a 2nd time. I stood proudly on the House floor to defend the President with my colleagues, and thankfully we were successful, and he was acquitted.

Then the Democrats moved on to create a bipartisan commission. As I said at the time, any effort to investigate politically-motivated violence has to examine all politically-motivated violence. No one can say with a straight face that the protests that occurred at the Capitol were somehow worse than the attack on a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon or around the country throughout the past year. Those violent events resulted in innocent people being killed and billions of dollars in property damage. But the only activity this commission would have been able to examine was the violence on January 6. And thankfully, this commission could not advance and was defeated.

Now Speaker Pelosi has formed a select committee tasked with investigating January 6th. The committee was supposed to allow for 5 Republicans to be appointed by Republicans, but Speaker Pelosi – in an unprecedented decision that will forever change the House of Representatives – brazenly refused to allow Republicans to choose their own members. She specifically rejected Representative Jim Banks of Indiana and Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio from serving. Instead, she hand-picked two Pelosi Republicans – Representative Liz Cheney from Wyoming and Representative Adam Kinzinger from Illinois – who agree with her narrative that President Trump is to be blamed for political violence. These heavy-handed tactics by Speaker Pelosi have made the committee into a sham, and whatever report they produce will be tainted by the Speaker’s actions.

Ultimately, Speaker Pelosi’s committee is about two things. First, it is designed to attack President Trump and cast blame on Republicans and fellow conservatives who supported him. Second, it is a tool to protect vulnerable Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections by distracting from how they are failing the American people.

Here are just a few facts they don’t want you to know. Illegal border crossings are at a 21-year high. Working families are making less than they did a year ago because the cost of food, gas, and clothes are skyrocketing thanks to the historic inflation driven by the Washington Democrats’ spending agenda. And now they want to spend $3.5 trillion on a socialist wish list that they hope will help keep them in office.

Some of the proposals so far include amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants, subsidies for wealthy environmentalists, and raising taxes on working families while giving tax breaks for the wealthy. These policies will add a massive burden on the backs of middle-class workers and families who are already struggling to make ends meet.

The Select Committee on January 6th is a poor attempt at distracting from these failures by trying to impeach President Donald Trump a third time, but thankfully most people have grown wiser to these tactics Our country will be better off when Washington Democrats end their obsession with Donald Trump and focus on helping hardworking Americans instead.

Congressman Jason Smith, R-MO, represents Rolla in Missouri’s Eighth Congressional District.