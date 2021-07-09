Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive coming to Rolla on July 19

RDN REPORTS

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports less than optimal levels of all blood types.

While COVID-19 vaccinations are in progress, the turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected.

On the hospital side, blood transfusions are taking place at levels not seen in several years. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Phelps Health as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks.

Rolla area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the Rolla Community Blood Drive First Baptist Church Ministry Center at 801 N. Cedar St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 19.

All participants will be entered to win a prize package full of outdoor summer fun including a gas griddle, projection television, screen, portable fire pit and assorted family games.

The prize package is valued at more than $1,200. Successful donors will also receive a heather mint colored T-shirt that invites others to “Make S’More Memories” by donating blood.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.

On behalf of local hospital patients, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.