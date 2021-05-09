Rep. Don Mayhew: Update from the Capitol

Don Mayhew

I was happy to receive special visitors and introduce them to my colleagues in the State House of Representatives. Rolla Robotics from the Rolla Technical Institute/Center visited on Thursday to display their program and their impressive robots. I informed the House that Team 5893 Direct Current won the Judges’ Award at the Missouri State FTC Championships and Team 6168 The Maniacal Mechanics won 2nd place Think Award in the State Championships and 3rd place INSPIRE Award Winner in the State Championships.

The INSPIRE award is the top award a First Tech Challenge team can win and it means advancement to the World Championship (which unfortunately was canceled this year due to Covid). Coach Leigh Ann Carpenter told me that this is the first time EVER, in the 9 years this team has existed that it has earned the THINK award at the State level.

My colleagues in the House and Senate finalized the budget on Friday. I believe this is fiscally responsible and it continues to support state operations and programs that lead Missouri out of the pandemic and into 2022. The budget contains $35.6 billion of state and federal spending authority. The appropriations bills that make up the spending plan will now head to the governor’s office for his consideration.

Other legislation is now on its way to the governor that would allow victims of domestic abuse to obtain lifetime orders of protection against their abusers. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. Under current law, a court can issue an order of protection for up to one year. Supporters of the bill said some victims of abuse are subject to fear and trauma when they have to see their abuser each year to ask a judge to renew the order. The bill approved by the General Assembly would allow the court to issue orders of protection for at least two years and up to 10 years if an evidentiary hearing finds the abusers pose a serious danger to the physical or mental health of the victim or a minor household member. In these cases, the order could be renewed periodically and be valid for at least two years and up to the lifetime of the abuser.

If I can be of assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office at 573.751.3834 and/or via email don.mayhew@house.mo.gov.

Don Mayhew, a Republican, represents parts of Phelps, Pulaski and Crawford counties in the Missouri House of Representatives.