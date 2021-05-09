Congressman Smith Capitol Report: Big Tech, Big Problems

Jason Smith

For as long as I can remember, as Missourians, one of our biggest fears has been Washington bureaucrats empowered to insert themselves into our way of life. But now, we face a new threat of censorship and control from Big Tech companies. Big Tech CEOs have designated themselves as the judge, jury, and executioners of Free Speech. Any doubts regarding their power were erased this week as the social media giant Facebook decided to uphold its ban on President Donald Trump.

As Washington Democrats and their mainstream media allies cheered, Facebook’s decision made clear these companies now believe they have the power to decide what topics are appropriate for public discourse. When they don’t like what someone is saying, they have the power to suppress and manipulate the conversation within this country. This is a dangerous new reality for our free society.

Twitter and Snapchat permanently banned Donald Trump from their platforms. Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube all have banned him for the time being. When President Trump proposed sharing commentary on a new social media platform, Parler, Apple banned users from downloading Parler altogether. They have made it their mission to silence anything and everything they don’t like. These actions mirror those of China and Russia and should scare every single American.

Facebook and Twitter have an incredible platform to promote free speech and the principles of a free society across the globe. Instead, they used their influence to censor a sitting President while refusing to hold leaders of other countries to anything close to the same standard.

Did Twitter and the other social media giants’ flag when the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khomenei, called for jihad against Israel? No! Not only was Khomenei not banned – you can still find his tweet active on Twitter’s platform! Did they flag when Colin Kaepernick called for a revolt during last summer’s protests that resulted in over $1 billion in damages? No! How about Kamala Harris raising bail money for protestors arrested after committing crimes? No! That’s because these acts fit their narrative.

Washington Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media are trying to brush this off as a private company making a decision, but these companies are so large and dominant in social media that they have a different level of responsibility.

President Trump is a scapegoat -- the first of many voices silenced because liberal elites don’t agree with our point of view. And we aren’t just seeing this in Big Tech. Woke corporations like Coca-Cola and the MLB have shown they are willing to leverage their might when they don’t agree with the policy goals of certain legislatures across the country. What is next? Are cable companies going to stop airing Fox News, OANN, and Newsmax? How long before cell providers cancel coverage for private citizens they disagree with?

I am ready to fight these Big Tech CEOs and Wall Street elites who want to silence our way of life. I’m proud to fight against this cancel culture and won’t stop until Missourians, conservatives and patriots are guaranteed the same freedoms as all other proud citizens of our great country.

Congressman Jason Smith, R-MO, represents Rolla in Missouri’s Eighth Congressional District.