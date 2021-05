RDN REPORTS

Trinity Dispensary recently announced the grand opening of its first of three dispensaries in Missouri. The dispensary will hold a ribbon-cutting event at its new Rolla location, 1421 Forum Drive, at 12 p.m. Friday.

Residents are invited to the grand opening, where there will be raffles, giveaways and food. For more information, email info@trinitymissouri.com.