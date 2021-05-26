Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive coming to Rolla

RDN REPORTS

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports less than optimal levels of all blood types. While COVID-19 vaccinations are in progress, the turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively impacted.

On the other side, blood transfusions in area hospitals are taking place at levels not seen in several years. Blood drives around the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of the community.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Phelps Health as well as dozens of others across the Ozarks. Rolla area residents will have the opportunity to donate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at First Baptist Church Ministry Center, 801 N. Cedar St.

All participants will be entered to win a prize package full of outdoor summer fun including a gas griddle, projection television, screen, a fire pit and assorted family games. The prize pack is valued at over $1,200. Successful donors will also receive a key lime colored T-shirt that invites others to “Make S’more Memories” by donating blood.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.