State Fair Community College to close July 5 in observance of Independence Day

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

State Fair Community College and all extended campus locations will close Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day, which is Sunday, July 4. All will reopen at 8 a.m. July 6.

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art will be open 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 3 but closed July 4 and 5.

The museum will resume regular hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6. Admission is free. Visit daummuseum.org for details about the current exhibit.

Enrollment for fall semester that begins Aug. 23 is underway.

Enrollment closes at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 22 for 16- and first 8-week.

Twelve-week classes begin Sept. 7 — enrollment closes Sept. 6 — and second eight-week classes begin Oct. 20 — enrollment closes Oct. 19.

For a listing of SFCC courses or for more information, call Admissions and Outreach at (660) 530-5833 or visit www.sfccmo.edu. Application for admission is free.