Waynesville high school students encouraged to register for 'Student Transition Day'

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Waynesville R-VI School District recommends all students in 9th through 12th grade register for the Aug. 13 “Freshman and New Student Transition Day “ at Waynesville High School.

Students can register by going to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeNRlSn8NCD18e-39a-6c6REbJQ1t_X9lcb1jxSZzFXYG8FiQ/viewform?usp=sf_link.

Transition Day is an opportunity for all incoming freshmen and all new students in 10th through 12th grade who have moved into the Waynesville R-VI School District to tour the high school, meet their mentors and learn school procedures.

The deadline to submit the registration form is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

The district will provide limited bus transportation on Aug. 13. Parents who register their students to attend will receive a link to bus route information on or before Aug. 12.

All students are required to wear a mask when they ride the bus, enter the school and when they are unable to practice social distancing.

A free individually packaged sack lunch will be provided for students.

Parents are asked to register for one of two virtual parent sessions at 9 a.m. or 3:30 p.m., which will also be held on Aug. 13.

For more information, please contact 9th grade Assistant Principal Kymberly Rodriguez at krodriguez@waynesville.k12.mo.us.