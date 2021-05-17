Pulaski County Fair set for June

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Pulaski County Regional Fair is in full swing this year, featuring a carnival, cornhole tournament, dog show, ATV Rodeo, musical entertainment, and bull riding as well as many more events.

The Pulaski County Fair is free to attend and will be held June 16 through June 19 at St. Robert Community Park, 114 J.H. Williamson Drive.

Pulaski County Regional Fair event lineup for 2021

Wednesday, June 16:

• Fair hours from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• FFA/4-H Check-in from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Queen Crowning, Poultry and Rabbit Show at 5:30 p.m.

• Cornhole Registration at 7 p.m.

• Cornhole Tournament, FFA Tournament at 7:30 p.m.

• Carnival from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, June 17:

• Fair hours from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Open Project Judging from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Lamb and Goat Show at 5:30 p.m.

• Dog Show Check-in at 7 p.m.

• Dog Show at 7:30 p.m.

• Carnival from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, June 18:

• Fair hours from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Hog Show at 5 p.m.

• Dawson Hollow Band from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• ATV Rodeo Check-in from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• ATV Rodeo from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dawson Hollow Band from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

• Carnival from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 19:

• Fair Hours from 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

• 5K Donut Run at 8 a.m.

• 4-H Project Pickup from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Cattle Show at 12 p.m.

• Pie Contest Check-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Pie Judging, Band at 6 p.m.

• Bull Riding, Fair Introduction Scholarships from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Band from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Carnival from 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.