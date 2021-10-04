Missouri S&T honors distinguished alumni, faculty during Homecoming 2021

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Seven people affiliated with Missouri University of Science and Technology will be honored for overall excellence and for service to their professions, communities and the world at large during the Miner Alumni Association’s Homecoming celebration this month.

Honorees from 2020 will also be recognized during the association’s Legends Luncheon on Friday at Hasselmann Alumni House.

Maj. Gen. Samuel “Bo” Mahaney of Eureka, Missouri, will receive an Alumni Achievement Award. Mahaney, who retired after 36 years of military service as a two-star general and chief of staff, Air Mobility Command, writes historical fiction, fiction and peer-reviewed historical journal articles. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in history from S&T in 1985.

Sidney J. Green, of Salt Lake City, Utah, will receive an Alumni Merit Award. Green, president and founder of Enhanced Production Inc. and a research professor in mechanical engineering at the University of Utah, earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from S&T in 1959.

Amy Strauss of Springfield, Missouri, will receive a Robert V. Wolf Alumni Service Award. Strauss, who retired from the city utilities of Springfield as manager of power generation engineering at the John Twitty Energy Center in 2019, earned bachelor of science and master of science degrees in civil engineering from S&T in 1990 and 1991, respectively.

Jeffrey T. Busby of Houston, Texas, will receive a Distinguished Young Alumni Award. Busby, vice president of U.S. sales and sales operations for Energy Industries, a division of global fortune 500 company ABB Inc., earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering management from S&T in 2008.

Danielle C. Miller of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will receive a Distinguished Young Alumni Award. Miller, chief innovation & operations officer for Fluent Beverages in Toronto, earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from S&T in 2004.

Michael Repperger of Sammamish, Washington will receive a Frank H. Mackaman Alumni Volunteer Service Award. Repperger, a Microsoft senior service engineer in Cloud Operations, earned a bachelor of science degree in computer science from S&T in 1997.

Shane Epting of Rolla, Missouri, will receive the Class of ’42 Excellence in Teaching Award. Epting, who is an assistant professor of arts, languages, and philosophy at S&T, is a philosopher of the city, examining the point at which the philosophy of technology intersects with environmental justice, as it concerns transportation, infrastructure and urban futures.

Missouri S&T’s Homecoming events will take place Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact the Miner Alumni Association at 573-341-4145 or email alumni@mst.edu.