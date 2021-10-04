Phelps County's COVID cases fall 28%; Missouri cases plummet 12.6%

Mike Stucka

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 10,908 new cases. That's down 12.6% from the previous week's tally of 12,475 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 41st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 10.3% from the week before, with 751,187 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.45% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 14 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Phelps County reported 72 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 100 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,017 cases and 176 deaths.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 78 counties, with the best declines in Kansas City County, with 698 cases from 952 a week earlier; in St. Louis County, with 1,529 cases from 1,740; and in St. Charles County, with 687 cases from 833.

Missouri ranked 39th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 54.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 64.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Thursday, Missouri reported administering another 112,268 vaccine doses, including 33,035 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 56,943 vaccine doses, including 22,357 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 6,304,426 total doses.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in New Madrid County with 621 cases per 100,000 per week; Hickory County with 524; and Shelby County with 506. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 1,529 cases; Jackson County, with 790 cases; and Kansas City County, with 698. Weekly case counts rose in 35 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Jackson, Cole and Hickory counties.

In Missouri, 191 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 272 people were were reported dead.

A total of 830,103 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 12,011 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 43,683,048 people have tested positive and 701,169 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 3.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 2,245

The week before that: 2,354

Four weeks ago: 2,772

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 92,489

The week before that: 100,026

Four weeks ago: 126,488

