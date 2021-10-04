State Capitol dome to be lit purple Tuesday in honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Day

Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be lighted purple on Tuesday to recognize Alzheimer’s Awareness Day, with the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s returning to Lions Club Park in Rolla.

Parson, in his announcement on Monday, said, “The State Capitol dome will be lit purple to show our support for the many Missourians impacted by Alzheimer's disease.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating illness that affects many of our loved ones, and we can all help spread awareness and lend our support to help find a cure that ends this disease.”

The dome will light up at sunset on Tuesday and remain lit through sunrise on Wednesday.

The color purple is the signature color of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Combining the calmness of blue and the passion of red, purple represents the uncompromising strength of the Alzheimer’s Association and its supporters.

Jerry Dowell, Vice President of Public Policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter, said Alzheimer's disease is a growing public health crisis.

“The pandemic highlighted the struggle for those with dementia and their caregivers,” Dowell said. “The 33rd Annual Alzheimer's Awareness Day gives us an opportunity to support Missourians affected by this disease.”

There will be a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jefferson City on Sunday, and event organizers in Rolla announced the annual walk will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, at Rolla Lions Club Park, 1061 S. Bishop Ave. The route length will be 2 miles.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 10:30 a.m. and the walk at 11 a.m.

As the walk nears, Rolla walk manager Joe Pallikkathayil said, “If you haven't gotten involved yet, there is still time to make a difference and be part of our walk.”

Pallikkathayil said residents can now register for the walk and make donations online by going to alz.org/rollawalk.

Pallikkathayil said events on walk-day will be designed with COVID-19 safety in mind, including a venue layout that allows for physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations and contactless registration.

“The Association will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines and make adjustments to our event-day safety protocols as needed,” he said.

The Rolla Alzheimer’s Committee is also seeking volunteers for the walk to help with set-up, registration, flower assembly, decorations, and cooking food for participants to pick up during and after the walk.

The sign-up sheet with the complete list of volunteer options for walk day is available on the Rolla Walk to End Alzheimer's Facebook community page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/RollaWalktoEndAlz/.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Rolla is part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

As of Monday, participants in Rolla's Walk to End Alzheimer's have raised $16,464 out of a goal of $25,000 for the 2021 walk.