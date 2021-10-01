Nancy Stone elected fellow of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES) has elected Dr. Nancy Stone, professor of psychological science at Missouri University of Science and Technology, as a fellow of its 2021 class.

Stone and the other newly elected fellows will be honored on Oct. 5 at the society’s 65th annual meeting in Baltimore. HFES fellow is the highest designation bestowed by the society. It is conferred by peers in recognition of achievements, consistently superior professional performance and contributions to the field.

HFES is an interdisciplinary nonprofit professional organization that covers the fields of human factors and ergonomics -- the application of psychological principles to the engineering and design of products, processes and systems.

“I am honored to be elected a fellow of HFES and to be recognized by my colleagues,” says Stone. “The members of this society always work to improve the lives of the everyday person, whether it is developing better environments, processes, systems, equipment, or tools for effective human use; promoting quality of life is our overarching goal.”

Stone’s nominators for the fellowship highlighted her expertise and research in environmental design; interviews with publications such as Forbes, Washington Post, Business Week and more; and her textbook targeted towards undergraduate students titled Introduction to Human Factors: Applying Psychology to Design.

Stone joined the Missouri S&T faculty in 2008. Her research interests include environmental design, group processes, team work, student learning, training, program evaluation and the interview process. She was instrumental in the creation of Missouri S&T’s master’s program in industrial-organizational psychology.

Prior to joining S&T, Stone taught in the psychology department at Creighton University. She also served as assistant professor of psychology and mental health at the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

During her professional career, Stone has received multiple research fellowships with the NASA Ames Research Center and the Air Force Office of Scientific Research. Her work has been published in numerous professional journals, and she has presented her research at numerous professional conferences.

Stone holds a Ph.D. in experimental psychology with an emphasis in industrial and organizational psychology from Texas Tech University. She also holds a master of arts degree from Texas Tech and a bachelor of arts degree in experimental psychology from the University of California, San Diego.