Rolla Women of the Moose and Loyal Order of the Moose raise $4K for Russell House

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Moose Fraternity is an international organization of men and women dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing communities closer together, and celebrating life.

The Rolla Women of the Moose, together with the Loyal Order of the Moose, were pleased to host Mouse Races on Sept. 18 to benefit the Russell House.

Community support both in donations and attendance was tremendous, and the event raised $4,000 which the Russell House intends to utilize to update their playground.

As Russell House says, a nonprofit is as strong as the community that holds it up and the Moose Fraternity was honored to be able to assist this amazing asset in our community.