Phelps Health to hold community COVID-19 vaccination clinic tonight

Phelps Health is holding a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Phelps Health will have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available on a walk-in basis at the Phelps Health Delbert Day Cancer Institute, 1060 W. 10th St. in Rolla.

First, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccines will be available for anyone ages 12 and older. A parent or legal guardian must accompany any child under 18 years old.

Pre-registration is not required, and there is no cost for vaccination. Staff will ask Individuals to wait at least 15 minutes after their vaccination.

Individuals will need to bring their photo ID, insurance card and fill out a vaccine consent form available online at https://bit.ly/3onMxF1 and their vaccination record card if they are getting a second or third dose.

To learn more about third doses of the Pfizer vaccine, visit https://bit.ly/3onMxF1.