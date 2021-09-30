Phelps County announces September senior companion of the month

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Darlene Utter was named Senior Companion of the Month for September 2021. She has been a Senior Companion since 2008, helping her peers maintain independence. She says, “It is human nature to reach out to help someone. I enjoy caregiving and spending time with my clients.”

Darlene grew up in Elyria, Ohio, with two brothers and two sisters. When she was four years old, she said her mother was butchering chickens, and she remembers the chickens running around without their heads. Darlene walked a long distance through knee-deep snow to get to school as there were no busses. And she remembers the egg man and the milkman peddling their wares. One of Darlene’s fondest memories was spending the night next door in Grandma’s feather bed.

Darlene has four children, 13 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was a Girl Scout through school and later became a Girl Scout leader.

Darlene has worked for Cookin From Scratch and Tater Patch in Rolla. She enjoys cooking, sewing, gardening games, movies and crafts. Darlene is a life member of the VFW and was president of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Eagles Lodge.

As Senior Companion of the Month, she received a floral arrangement donated from Blossom Basket Florist and a $10 gift card from Sink’s Pharmacy.

The Senior Companion Program is sponsored by the Phelps County Commission, funded by a grant from AmeriCorps Seniors and several local groups and individuals.

If you know a Phelps County resident who might benefit from the services of a Senior Companion or someone who is 55 years and older who would like to become a Senior Companion, call 573-458-6180 for further information.