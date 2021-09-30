Fall color will be the focus of virtual program

RDN REPORTS

One way to enjoy autumn is to go on a drive, walk or hike to view the region’s fall leaf color.

People can learn more about the science behind fall leaf color and get tips on finding attractive fall foliage at the Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program “Top 10 Series: Trees for Fall Color.”

The free online program, which will be on Oct. 6 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. is part of a year-long “Top 10” series of programs being put on by the staff at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin.

At this program, MDC Administrative Specialist Tim Smith will have information on why leaves change colors and what colors are predominant in this part of the state.

Smith will also have information on some of the popular driving routes in southern Missouri and on fall color viewing in general.

This program is open to all ages.

People can register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177215

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Program registrants should note that they now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own, which will streamline the program registration process. Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children for an event without having to log-off or log-in for each person. This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members for an event at the same time.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.