Motorists reminded to look out for slow moving farm vehicles

The Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that it is harvest season in Missouri, and with the crisp temperatures comes a large number of farm vehicles and equipment on rural roadways.

This autumn, the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety said motorists should be on the lookout for slow moving farm vehicles.

Chair of the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, Jon Nelson, said farmers are doing their jobs when moving equipment from field to field.

“It’s important that we be patient and drive carefully around farm vehicles,” Nelson said.

According to Nelson, motorists may not immediately recognize farm equipment on roadways or be aware of the special hazards they present.

Lighting and reflector locations on tractors, combines and other farm equipment are different from other motor vehicles and loads may be wider.

These may present special challenges to travelers who lack experience driving around farm equipment.

The most common collisions occur when the approaching motorist hits a farm vehicle from behind, or when a passing motorist hits a farm vehicle that is attempting to make a wide left turn.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety recommends these simple tips when driving around slow-moving farm machinery:

Be mindful that it’s harvest season and keep an eye out for machinery.

Be patient and remember that farmers are just doing their jobs.

Always pass on the left and only when you have clear sight distance.

Always wear your seat belt and pay attention to the road.

Missouri’s strategic highway safety plan, Show-Me Zero, identifies four key focus areas, distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and occupant protection, to help eliminate traffic deaths. For more information on the Show-Me Zero plan and to learn how all Missourians can help make the roadways safer, visit www.savemolives.com.