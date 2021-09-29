Missouri S&T receives $2.5 Million gift for new Arrival District

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology has received a $2.5 million gift from Nucor Corp., the largest steel producer in the United States and North America’s largest recycler.

“The financial contribution will support the development of the university’s Arrival District, a major project that will create a welcoming entrance and reflect the energy and innovation of the university to campus visitors and passersby,” according to Missouri S&T in a news release.

Nucor is the first industry partner to contribute to the Arrival District and will have the events plaza named in the company’s honor.

“Partnerships with educational institutions like Missouri S&T are vital to the industry and to Nucor, and it is very important that we support the next generation of metallurgists, engineers and computer scientists,” Vice president and general manager of talent and technology Dan Krug said. “Nucor has hired many skilled teammates from Missouri S&T that have gone on to do wonderful things within Nucor. Supporting this project to increase the awareness of this exceptional institution was something we definitely wanted to do.”

Nucor was also a major contributor to the expansion of the university’s Butler-Carlton Civil Engineering Hall and donated structural steel to complete the Clayco Advanced Construction and Materials Lab, and Kummer Student Design Center expansion.

In 2006, Nucor established the F. Kenneth Iverson Chair of Steelmaking Technologies endowment which supports Missouri S&T’s Peaslee Steel Manufacturing Research Center, an industry-university consortium dedicated to enhancing steelmaking processes, developing new products, and improving environmental and safety standards.

Dr. Ronald J. O’Malley, former chief metallurgist at Nucor Steel Decatur, currently serves as the Director and Chair.

Missouri S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani said, “Nucor is a strong supporter of our university, and we are deeply grateful for this valued partnership.”

“Nucor has shared our educational mission for years and now has chosen to invest in a project that will transform the entrance to our university and the arrival experience for visitors to our campus and community through a high-profile events plaza connecting our innovation lab and student welcome center,” he said.

About the Arrival District

The Arrival District is part of Missouri S&T’s 2020 Campus Master Plan and the Move Rolla Transportation Development District, a partnership between the city of Rolla, Phelps County, Phelps Health and Missouri S&T.

The transformational project will connect the university’s entry point off Interstate 44 to campus through a series of landscape and building projects that also will improve access along Bishop Avenue and direct visitors through a grand entrance plaza into a campus commons area featuring gardens, walkways and an expansive lawn.