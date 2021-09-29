Missouri Economic Development Director resigns

Missouri’s Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon announced he is resigning to take a new job with Ameren Missouri.

In a statement on Dixon’s departure, Gov. Mike Parson said, “We are excited for Director Dixon as he enters this next chapter of his career. Rob has built an incredibly strong team at DED, and while we will miss his leadership and common sense approach, we know DED’s passionate and dedicated team members will help ensure a smooth transition and continue serving Missourians without delay.”

Dixon has served as Director since July 2017. He has helped develop Missouri’s Best in Midwest initiative, create the Missouri One Start program, and complete major economic development projects like the expansion of the General Motors plant in Wentzville, the Nucor steel mill in Sedalia and the United States Department of Agriculture headquarters in Kansas City.

Parson is considering candidates to lead the department in the interim. According to Parson’s office, a new acting director will be announced before Dixon’s departure on Oct. 22.