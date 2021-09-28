Rolla Technical Center holding Career, Tech Showcase

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Everyone is welcome to attend the Career and Tech Showcase at Rolla Technical Institute in October.

Meet the teachers, tour its programs and see demonstrations from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 20.

In the parking lot, all vehicles are welcome to participate in a cruise-in. There will be emergency responder equipment tours, virtual reality simulations, program tours, practical nursing and surgical technology alumni night, light refreshments and door prizes.

Rolla Technical Institute offers the following programs

Agriculture Education

Automotive Technology

Collision Repair

Construction Trades

Culinary Arts

Design Academy

Drafting & Design

HVACR

Intro to Service Careers

Marketing Education

Masonry

Pre-Engineering/PLTW

Wood Manufacturing

Rolla Technical Center offers programs in early childhood, fire and rescue, health and science, information technology, practical nursing and surgical technology.

For more information, visit https://rtirtc.rolla31.org/.