Rolla Technical Center holding Career, Tech Showcase
RDN REPORTS
Everyone is welcome to attend the Career and Tech Showcase at Rolla Technical Institute in October.
Meet the teachers, tour its programs and see demonstrations from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 20.
In the parking lot, all vehicles are welcome to participate in a cruise-in. There will be emergency responder equipment tours, virtual reality simulations, program tours, practical nursing and surgical technology alumni night, light refreshments and door prizes.
Rolla Technical Institute offers the following programs
- Agriculture Education
- Automotive Technology
- Collision Repair
- Construction Trades
- Culinary Arts
- Design Academy
- Drafting & Design
- HVACR
- Intro to Service Careers
- Marketing Education
- Masonry
- Pre-Engineering/PLTW
- Wood Manufacturing
Rolla Technical Center offers programs in early childhood, fire and rescue, health and science, information technology, practical nursing and surgical technology.
For more information, visit https://rtirtc.rolla31.org/.