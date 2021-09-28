Missouri S&T to host STEMFest

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology’s 150th anniversary celebration will continue with a celebration of all things science, technology, engineering and mathematics at STEMFest this October.

The event will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Missouri S&T Student Recreation Center in the Gale Bullman Building located at 705 W. 10th St.

This free, family-friendly event celebrates the disciplines that make up STEM — science, technology, engineering and math – and showcases STEM-related activities and research taking place at Missouri S&T.

STEMFest will include a variety of interactive demonstrations, exhibits and hands-on activities with at least a dozen student organizations, including some of Missouri S&T’s student design teams.

Students will receive a passport as they enter the event, and each station they visit will stamp their passport. Those leaving with completed passports will receive an exclusive STEMFest button collection.

“We’re hoping to showcase what we’re doing on campus for the whole community,” says Dr. David Westenberg, professor of biological sciences at Missouri S&T. “The activities we have planned should be a hit with children, teens and families.”

All guests are encouraged to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, and social distancing should be maintained as much as possible. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 precautions on campus, check coronavirus.mst.edu.