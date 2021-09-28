Celebration of Nations returns to downtown Rolla for 12th year

The 12th annual Celebration of Nations returned to downtown Rolla Saturday.

The event, a partnership between Missouri S&T and the city of Rolla, showcased and recognized the cultural diversity of Missouri S&T and the region.

Students from 65 nations are currently enrolled at Missouri S&T.

There was live entertainment at the bandshell that included Bollywood Dance Central, Women Wings of Fire, Ghanaian Drummer and Dancer Nani Agbeli, the Irish Dancers, and the World’s Finest Rolla German Band.

Attendees visited a variety of food, craft and educational vendors on the festival lot.

Family celebration station activities at the festival included camel rides, ball toss games and an obstacle course.