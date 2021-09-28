Celebration of Nations returns to downtown Rolla for 12th year

Lori Amos
The Rolla Daily News
Celebration of Nations returned to downtown Rolla on Saturday.

The event, a partnership between Missouri S&T and the city of Rolla, showcased and recognized the cultural diversity of Missouri S&T and the region.

Alex's Pizza Palace

Students from 65 nations are currently enrolled at Missouri S&T.

The Bangladesh Student Association was at the 12th annual Celebration of Nations in downtown Rolla, Saturday.

There was live entertainment at the bandshell that included Bollywood Dance Central, Women Wings of Fire, Ghanaian Drummer and Dancer Nani Agbeli, the Irish Dancers, and the World’s Finest Rolla German Band.

Nani Agbeli performed at Celebration of Nations.

Attendees visited a variety of food, craft and educational vendors on the festival lot.

The Rolla Christkindl Markt, a seasonal market based on the types of musical and vendor celebrations in Rolla's Sister City, Sondershausen, Germany.

Family celebration station activities at the festival included camel rides, ball toss games and an obstacle course.  

Residents had the opportunity to ride camels at the 12th annual Celebration of Nations.