Rolla Public Library holding virtual, in-person events in October

Grab ’n Go Activity, Virtual Story Time

Rolla Public Library is offering Grab ’n Go Activities for kids and virtual storytimes every Monday at 10 a.m. This week, through Oct. 2, area children can visit the children’s section of Rolla Public Library to pick up a stand-alone craft to pair with the library’s virtual storytime with the local shop owner of Kristina’s Casa, Kristina Leininger. Children can listen while she reads “Martha! Big and Small” by Jen Arena. She will explain how essential bodegas can be to a community. Rolla Public Library also offers in-person storytimes every Thursday at 10 a.m. in the children’s library, 900 N. Pine St. in Rolla.

D&D Gaming Guild

Want to try out Dungeons and Dragons but don’t know how to get started? Rolla Public Library invites community members to join in on their exciting new Dungeons and Drags Gaming Guild, lead by Master Ian in the children’s library from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. No prior knowledge of the game is required. Just bring your imagination. The group is open to all ages.

In-Person Book Club

Join Rolla Public Library for their in-person book club that will start back up at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 2. Staff will provide snacks and will be discussing September’s book, Recursion by Blake Crouch.

Author Visit with Annette Whipple

Join Rolla Public Library 4 p.m. to 5 p.m on Oct. 7, as author Annette Whipple discusses her book Laura Ingalls Wide Companion: A Chapter by Chapter Guide. For more information about the author visits and to see past author interviews check out the library’s website, https://rollapubliclibrary.org/author-visits/.

Classic Film Club

Rolla Public Library is holding its classic film club on the second Friday of each month. In October, the library invites residents to watch the Charade with Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Oct. 8. The free event will include popcorn and basic refreshments.

Outdoor Movie Night

Rolla Public Library is holding an outdoor movie night on the fourth Friday of every month, outside the newly renovated courtyard. On Oct. 22, the library invites residents to watch Labyrinth, the 1986 film where everything seems possible, and nothing is what it seems, at 5 p.m.