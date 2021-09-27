Phelps County youth to celebrate National 4-H Week

RDN REPORTS

National 4-H week is a yearly celebration by millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni coming together to promote the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H.

The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week is Find Your Spark and is a campaign created by National 4-H Council to celebrate the resiliency of young people who have brought about significant innovations in agriculture and technology.

4-H provides opportunities for youth to find their spark by providing educational opportunities, caring mentors and service-learning opportunities.

Youth choose their own path and are guided by volunteers with similar passions.

Phelps County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth in the community who are working tirelessly to support each other and their communities.

“In Missouri 4-H, we offer all youth the opportunity to find their spark. By providing educational programming in a wide variety of areas, we allow youth to pick their own path to success and become true leaders of today and tomorrow,” Director of Missouri 4-H Lupita Fabregas explains. “By providing caring adult mentors who have a passion about what they do, we are able to give youth hands-on experiences to help them on their spark.”

“4-H members participate in a variety of community service activities and are an asset to their communities,” County Engagement Specialist in 4-H Youth Development Cathy Galland said.

In Phelps County more than 200 4-H youth and 60 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H.

One of the most anticipated events of National 4-H Week every year is the 4-H STEM Challenge.

The theme of this year’s event, which is expected to see hundreds of thousands of youth across the nation taking part through October is Galactic Quest.

Developed by Clemson University, Galactic Quest explores the history of humans in space, the technology and resources needed for missions, and the obstacles humans encounter in orbit.

Activities explore important STEM topics ranging from physics and engineering to computer science and space agriculture.

To learn more about how you can get involved, visit http://www.4-h.org/.