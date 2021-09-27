Missouri S&T chemist to present sixth Stoffer Lecture

RDN REPORTS

Dr. Jay Switzer, Chancellor’s Professor and Curators’ Distinguished Professor emeritus of chemistry at Missouri University of Science and Technology, will deliver the sixth annual Stoffer Lecture at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in the Monsanto Lecture Hall, Room G3 in Schrenk Hall on the Missouri S&T campus.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Recently, Switzer was awarded a patent for a new method of creating metal foils with ordered crystal structure.

The metal-based foils made of gold, silver or copper are used in the making of electronics, especially flexible electronics used in wearable technology.

His research combines chemistry with materials science to create these high-performance inorganic thin films.

He has published extensively in the area of inorganic materials chemistry.

“We are excited to have Jay share his wit and wisdom for this annual highlight of our Colloquium series,” says Dr. Rainer Glaser, chair and professor of chemistry at Missouri S&T. “His teaching and research records are exceptional, his work of his team has resulted in fundamental new chemistry published in the most prestigious journals including Science, and he continues to be a role model for innovation transfer through patents.”

A member of the Missouri S&T faculty since 1990, Switzer is a senior investigator for the Graduate Center for Materials Research at Missouri S&T. Switzer earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree and a doctorate, both in inorganic chemistry, from Wayne State University.

Switzer holds 14 U.S. patents, primarily focused on the electrodeposition of functional materials.

He is a fellow of the Electrochemical Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the Materials Research Society, and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.

The lecture series was established by Dr. James O. Stoffer, Missouri S&T Curators’ Distinguished Professor emeritus of chemistry.

It gives the campus and Rolla communities an opportunity to learn from scholars and innovators in the field of polymer chemistry and related areas.