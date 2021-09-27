Learn, search for wild edibles at Oct. 15 MDC program

RDN REPORTS

Free events at Missouri Department of Conservation’s Twin Pines Center will include foraging hike.

Morel mushrooms get much attention for a couple of months each spring, but the forests and grasslands found throughout the region produce a bounty of tasty edibles at other times of the year, too.

People can learn more about edible plants growing in this region and go on a hike to forage for their food at the Missouri Department of Conservation program “Foraging the Ozarks Hike with Bo Brown.”

Missouri Department of Conservation’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Wionna is putting on the free program from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15.

Twin Pines is located at 20086 Highway 60. People can register for the program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/180122.

The Oct. 15 program will be given by guest presenter Bo Brown, a local author who has written a book on wild edibles. Brown will discuss the bounty the regional landscape can provide for the table and then will lead program participants in a foraging hike along the trails of the Twin Pines Center.

COVID-19 procedures will be in place for the event, which means social-distancing and masks are suggested. This program is for all ages.

The Oct. 15 program is free, but registration is required.